Borough claim first league point at Kings Langley

Gosport Borough came from behind to force a 1-1 draw at Kings Langley and claim their first Southern League premier division point of the season.

The visitors fell behind a minute into the second period but hit back to level through a late goal from Matt Buse.

The first point lifted Borough off the bottom of the league on goal difference, although they had goalkeeper Matt Cafer sent off late on.

The shotstopper prevented his side falling behind inside the opening three minutes.

He produced an outstanding reflex save to turn a thumping point-blank header from Mitchell Weiss onto the bar and over for a corner.

The visitors were put under a tremendous amount of pressure but a combination of resolute defending and luck kept the hosts at bay.

Borough continued to ride their luck when Weiss hit the woodwork for a second time and the rebound was fired straight at Cafer.

It was all Kings Langley and the Privett Park outfit had another huge let off when a lob over Cafer hit the inside of the post.

Defender Harry Medway got back and cleared the ball off the goal line.

The visitors somehow managed to weather the storm and for the first time in the league this season reached the interval without conceding.

However, all Borough’s hard work from the first half evaporated in the opening 54 seconds after the restart.

The visitors were caught cold as Gareth Price put the home side ahead with a clinical finish.

An injury to the home goalkeeper meant he was replaced by outfield player Gary Connelly or the final 25 minutes.

Borough were showing more attacking intent as the game entered the final 15 minutes.

Ed Sanders saw his header tipped over the bar by the stand-in goalkeeper – but Borough drew level from the resulting corner.

The set piece caused chaos in the home area and in the resulting scramble Buse claimed the final touch before the ball ended up in the net.

Suddenly the momentum was with the visitors and almost immediately Iffy Onwuachu went clear only to send his shot wide of the target.

Borough were left hanging on when five minutes into stoppage time their goalkeeper Cafer was sent off for bringing down Weiss outside the area.