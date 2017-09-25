Borough close in on new boss

Have your say

Chairman Iain Sellstrom is expected to name the new Gosport Borough manager this week.

The move comes a week after he sacked Alex Pike – an act that brought the former boss’ 12-year reign at Privett Park to an end.

Sellstrom will speak with a number of applicants in the next couple of days before deciding who to place in the hot seat.

Borough’s financial problems are well documented and whoever takes on the job will be under no illusions to the difficulties they will face.

Current caretaker boss Danny Thompson, ex-assistant manager Mick Catlin and former Gosport coach Shaun Wilkinson are all believed to be in the running, along with Graham Rix.

Thompson takes responsibility for the team again at Kings Langley tomorrow night wondering if it will be his final game in charge.

If it is, he would love to finish on a positive.

‘If it is my final game then I would love to go out on a winning note,’ said Thompson.

‘Failing that, it would be nice to pick up our first point of the season.

‘We are not that far away, there has only been one game this season where we have not been competitive.

‘I look at the league table and see Tiverton at the top yet we should have won at their place early in the season.

‘The performance in our last game at Stratford was probably our most creative of the eight games we have played.

‘We created a number of chances but once again a lack of quality in both boxes killed us.

‘Spending five-and-a-half hours in a minibus because of traffic problems didn’t help.

‘We just need our luck to change a little bit.’

The task at Kings Langley hasn’t been made any easier by the absence of some key figures.

Aaron Dawson, who has been Borough’s best player this season, was released at the weekend because the club cannot afford to keep him.

His departure will leave a big hole to be filled.

Another influential player, Jamie Grainger, has also been let go because of his inability to commit to midweek games.

Luke King is unavailable because of work commitments and his experience will be badly missed.

On the positive side, Thompson was highly encouraged by the performances of two newcomers at Stratford.

Striker Iffy Onwuachu provided a physical presence up front and teenager Sam Woodward, from Aldershot, looked good.

‘Both our new players look like being useful assets,’ added Thompson.

‘We feel we can go to Kings Langley and get a result.

‘Once we get that first point it will make all the difference.

‘The feeling is that is all we need to get up and running.

‘It will give the players a massive boost of confidence.

‘You could see in our last game that there was a lot more togetherness about the squad.’