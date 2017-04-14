Borough keep survival hopes alive

Gosport Borough kept their Vanarama National League South survival hopes alive with a crucial 2-0 win at bottom-of-the-league Bishop’s Stortford.

Goals by Joe Lea and Tony Lee earned the Privett Park side the three vital points.

Borough remain third from bottom but are now just a point behind Whitehawk, although the Sussex outfit have a game in hand.

Borough goalkeeper Nick Jordan denied the home side in the fourth minute when he saved with his legs to stop Evans Kouassi’s effort.

The first 15 minutes proved a lively end-to-end affair but with few clear-cut chances.

Borough were unlucky not to break the deadlock on 19 minutes, when Lee thumped a shot against the crossbar from outside the area.

The visitors were denied by the woodwork again when Josh Carmichael’s shot rebounded off the post.

Gosport had been on top for a good spell but couldn’t turn their superiority into goals as the first half ended goalless.

The visitors grabbed the lead on the hour mark, though,with a goal by Lea after some good work from Sam Lanahan

Initially, the goal was disallowed for offside, but after some deliberation by the match officials it was allowed.

Both teams had chances heading into the final 20 minutes – Kouassi for the home side and Lee for Borough.

The odds swung further in the visitors’ favour when the hosts had Luke Callender sent off 14 minutes from time.

He was shown a straight red card after an incident in the Gosport penalty area that also saw visiting captain Joe Oastler booked.

Borough sealed the crucial win with a second goal three minutes from time.

Lanahan played in Lee, who lobbed the ball over the stranded keeper and into the unguarded net.

Gosport Borough: Jordan, Sanders, Brice, Dawson, Oastler, Harding, Lea, Carmichael, Lanahan, Lee, Martin. Subs: Suraci, Bailey, McCarthy, Thompson, Watch.