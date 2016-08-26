Borough react to rout by bringing in duo

Alex Pike has wasted little time in drafting in reinforcements ahead of Gosport Borough’s National League South contest against Bishop’s Stortford at the Aerial Direct Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Midfielder Jamie Barron has joined from Southern League Winchester City and Josh Carmichael has returned to the club following a two-week trial with League One Millwall.

Pike was shocked by his side’s 5-1 defeat at East Thurrock United and reacted accordingly, with the two newcomers drafted straight into the squad.

‘Jamie scored a lot of goals for Winchester from midfield and has been recommended to me by people I trust,’ said Pike.

‘He is also used to playing alongside Warren Bentley who came to us in the summer.

‘They formed a good partnership and I am looking for them to do the same for us.

‘Josh has been with us before and is a big favourite with the fans.

‘Undoubtedly, he is one of the best loanee players we have had at the club.

‘The lad has been trying to get back into professional football but it hasn’t worked out.

‘I am certain that a fit Josh Carmichael playing regularly will eventually achieve his ambition.

‘We are quite happy to give him the chance to do that with us.

‘He played in a couple of pre-season games and scored a wonder goal.

‘From my point of view I am getting two players at the right age and who fit the blueprint we have at the club.

‘I am looking to build a team around these types of players in the next two years.’

Pike will be looking for a big reaction from his players after their display at East Thurrock.

Borough were guilty of some shocking defending and paid the price for a series of individual mistakes.

That’s after Tom Bird had put them on level terms, only for the visitors to fall apart in the second half.

The manager now regards the bank holiday weekend as a crossroads for the team.

On Monday, Gosport visit Oxford City, where they will hope to put their last away disaster to rest.

‘We need to pull our socks up,’ added Pike.

‘I thought we looked a bit leggy in the last game and bringing extra players in will allow me to freshen things up a bit.

‘It certainly helps when you have two games in three days.

‘The players are hurting after the thrashing at East Thurrock and are desperate to put it right.

‘Until last weekend we thought we were turning the corner and maybe that was part of the problem.

‘Possibly, that was our downfall.

‘It is when we start thinking we have arrived that we are our own worst enemy.

‘We have put in two good performances at home and I am expecting us to continue that trend.’

Gosport Borough: Rice, Bird, Poate, Pearce, Cuthbertson, Oastler, Carter, Barron, Dawson, Carmichael,Harding, Flood, Bentley, Lanahan, Wilde, Wright