Borough tasked with ending away woes

GOSPORT have been challenged to end their away-day blues.

Borough go on the road starting tomorrow as they bid to build momentum at Hungerford Town (3pm).

A midweek draw against high-flying Hampton & Richmond has followed wins against Ebbsfleet and Oxford City.

That sees Alex Pike’s side go into the game with confidence flowing against a side a single place above them in the formative National League South table.

The clash marks the start of four away games for Borough, who have struggled for results away from Privett Park.

That was the case for the second half of last season and this term until winning their last fixture on their travels.

Borough assistant manager, Mick Catlin, explained there has been a focus on how to approach away fixtures.

And he feels the side are now better equipped to pick up points.

Catlin said: ‘It’s the away form we have to address now.

‘Hungerford is never an easy place to go. They’ve just come up and are used to winning games, so it will be a tough test.

‘But we are going there in confident mood ourselves.

‘At the beginning of last season our away form was good but from Christmas on it was shocking.

‘We’ve changed the way we’re set up away from home a little bit to be a bit more compact and difficult to beat.

‘We’re hoping that is going to pay dividends with some results.

‘We went with a diamond in the early games and were too easy to attack.

‘Now we feel we have a base to go out and get results.

‘We feel we’ve found a way to solve those problems – so now we have to go out and do that.’

Borough will be without midfielder Mike Carter who serves the second game of a three-match suspension this weekend.

TJ Cuthbertson (hamstring) and Brett Poate (calf) came off injured in midweek and are doubts for the match.

But Sam Lanahan and Sam Pearce came into the side and impressed in their absence.

Although not blessed with a large squad, Catlin feels Borough can rely on the bodies in it.

The test for them now is to contribute to extending the side’s three-game unbeaten run.

Catlin said: ‘You are trying to build a run of results and an unbeaten run.

‘We were the better side against Ebbsfleet who are favourites for the league and have quality players.

‘And Hampton & Richmond were the best side we’ve faced this season, but we were worthy of a draw against them, so it’s going okay.

‘We’ve got a couple of doubts but, to be fair, the lads who came in did well.

‘That’s the idea of having a squad. There’s competition for places and players have been patient and are waiting for opportunities.

‘So if they are called on they have a chance to come in and show what they can do.’