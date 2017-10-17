Catlin calls on Borough owners to find the funds

Have your say

Mick Catlin has called on the owners of Gosport Borough to find new investment ahead of tonight’s Southern League premier division game against Banbury United at Privett Park (7.45pm).

The Borough boss took over the managerial reins at the club following Alex Pike’s dismissal towards the end of last month.

After four games in charge and four defeats, though, Catlin’s side find themselves cut adrift at the bottom of the table – and still searching for their first league win of the season.

It is a desperate situation and one that the new manager insists won’t change until extra funding is found.

Catlin said: ‘At the moment all we are doing is treading water.

‘All I can do is be honest with the supporters and the media.

‘The club needs new investment and if the current owners are not prepared to provide it, they should step aside for someone else to come in and do so.

‘We have reduced the playing budget so we can pay our way and put a team on the field.

‘If we can’t afford it then we don’t pay it.

‘However, the club are not addressing the problem of its football debts.

‘It is because of these that we are under a transfer embargo and have to operate with a limited squad.

‘The club needs direction.

‘At the moment Alex Pike and his wife, Jane, are still active directors of the club.

‘Basically, not a lot has changed in this respect.

‘We have a chairman who has stepped in to try to give the club some financial stability.

‘He is back from holiday now and hopefully things will start moving again.

‘The club needs rescuing and we need people to stand up and be counted, otherwise I don’t see where we go from here.

‘At present, we are fighting a losing battle.’

Catlin is having to work hard to keep his players’ spirits up as they stumble from one defeat to the next.

The Southern League is a harsh environment for young, inexperienced players.

And the combination of the transfer embargo and lack of funds makes it impossible for Catlin to make many changes.

In the past two games at Dorchester Town and Merthyr Town, it has been men against boys.

At Dorchester, Borough conceded seven goals and shipped another five in Wales at the weekend, including two in the opening five minutes.

‘We are struggling to be competitive with the squad we can currently afford,’ added Catlin.

Gosport’s cause hasn’t been helped by a long-term injury to Jamie Brown,

Catlin is hoping the return of experienced defender Luke King will help shore up the defence.