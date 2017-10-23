Catlin hoping new Borough signings can make a difference

Have your say

Mick Catlin believes new signings Eddie Wakley and Matty Sinclair’s bubbling enthusiasm can rub off on his Gosport Borough troops ahead of their trip to leaders Slough Town in Southern League premier division tomorrow night (7.45pm).

The Privett Park boss has been working hard to strengthen his squad following last Tuesday’s 4-0 defeat to Banbury United.

Although the club’s transfer embargo means they can accommodate just a 16-man squad, Catlin has brought in former Pompey Academy defender Wakley from Whitehawk.

Midfielder Sinclair has also signed for Gosport and is dual registered with Welling.

Borough have started lethargically in losses to Merthyr Town and Banbury in their past two games – which has ultimately been their downfall.

Catlin feels the two fresh faces can give his outfit much-needed stability as Gosport search for their first league win of the season.

He said: ‘Eddie has been brought up right at Portsmouth.

‘From what I’ve seen of him and the way he plays, he is a proper defender – it matters to him keeping clean sheets.

‘He’s not got a lot of experience at this level but he’s played in the National League South and gives us more of a physical presence.

‘I need some leaders and although he’s a youngster, I still expect him to be doing the right things.

‘Matty wants to come and get games under his belt.

‘That’s the sort of players we’re looking for – young, hungry and wanting to come in and make an impact.

‘I’m hoping the enthusiasm of them wanting to come and do well will rub off on the other players.

‘The sooner we can shake the monkey of not winning a game off the better.’

Meanwhile, Moneyfields look to continue their remarkable unbeaten streak in Southern League east division against Egham Town at Dover Road (7.45pm).

Dave Carter’s men are four points clear at the summit of the table after Saturday’s 4-0 victory at Arlesey Town.

In Wessex League premier division, in-form AFC Portchester travel to Lymington Town.

Meanwhile, Baffins Milton Rovers host Fareham Town in the second round of the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Louis Bell’s side won 1-0 against Radstock Town on Saturday, while the Reds recorded a 4-3 win against Ivybridge Town.

United Services Portsmouth go to Blackfield & Langley in the Wessex League Cup.