Catlin: I had no choice but to leave Borough

Mick Catlin quit troubled Gosport Borough after admitting: I could no longer do my job.

The long-serving assistant boss grew increasingly disillusioned by the Privett Park side’s well-documented financial problems, and after nine years with the club decided enough is enough.

In the past 12 months the highly-respected coach has seen a stream of senior players leave the National League South outfit, with circumstances contriving to make his job more difficult.

But the man given the honour of leading Gosport out at Wembley for the 2014 FA Trophy final was unwilling to compromise his integrity.

Catlin said: ‘It is disappointing but I feel I can’t do any more.

‘In the last 18 months things have become more and more difficult at the club.

‘My job as assistant manager is to link between players and the manager.

‘Part of the role is to ensure players have everything they need to help prepare them to play – this includes making sure they get their money, organising travel, physios, kit and training.

‘Week by week, that has become more difficult to do.

‘Increasingly, I felt unable to do my job properly and certainly not to the standard I have always set myself.’

Catlin felt the time was now right to leave the club, who have been served three winding-up orders this term.

‘I feel I am letting the players down and I am not prepared to do that,’ he added.

‘After last season we were told we would never be in that situation again (financial difficulties), but lessons have not been learnt.

‘The problems have not been addressed, with the result that morale is low and players keep leaving the club.

‘In the last year we have lost in the region of 15 players.

‘The time is right for me to leave.’

