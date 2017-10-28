Gosport Borough advance in FA Trophy

GOSPORT Borough held firm to beat Bristol Manor Farm 1-0 in the FA Trophy at Privett Park.

The match got off to a great start for the home side, who got a real handle on the game.

Even when Bristol Manor Farm were breaking, Mick Catlin’s side defended assertively by giving away only two chances to the opposing team.

The hosts’ domination led to the first clear-cut chance of the afternoon.

A fine through ball from Alfie Liss to Iffy Onwuachu out on the left found Liam Mears, who was one-on-one with goalkeeper Ashley Clark.

But Mears fired his shot straight at the keeper.

It was an entertaining half of football which included 13 corners – eight of which went Gosport’s way.

They finally got the elusive opener on 35 minutes. LISS fired home from close range to put his side in front following a cross from the left by Jack Breed.

In the second half, Matt Sinclair had a great chance to double the lead as he turned his marker well. But his strike at the far post was kept out by the leg of the Bristol keeper.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser but Gosport’s defensive line managed to hold on, despite a chance from Aron Robins which forced a fine save from debut keeper Tom Price.

In the last 10 minutes, Onwuachu played the ball in to Dale Mason, but a touch from a defender at the last second wrong-footed him and he was unable to get a clear shot away.

In the closing seconds, Onwuachu had his effort at the near post saved.

- SAM BEEL