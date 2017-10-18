Gosport Borough FC hasn’t repaid a penny in rent arrears

A FOOTBALL club that owes thousands in rent arrears has yet to pay back a penny – despite promising it would repay the cash.

Gosport Borough Football Club is 11 months behind on rent for Privett Park, its home ground which is owned by the borough council. It owes £7,451.

Chris Ward, the council’s borough treasurer, said: ‘The club suggested a repayment plan involving two rental payments per month, starting in August. One would be its current rent and the other would go towards clearing its arrears. The council accepted this.

‘No payments have been received.

‘The council has no wish to deepen the club’s difficulties, but we can’t support it at the expense of council taxpayers.’

Now Cllr Peter Chegwyn is demanding that the club returns the keys to the ground if it cannot repay the debt.

He said: ‘The club has not kept the agreement it made and something needs to be done about it urgently.

‘There are other clubs in Gosport that are made to pay rent in advance, while Gosport Borough FC sits almost a year behind in its rent of Privett Park – that simply is not fair.

‘If they cannot make the repayments on the site, then they should hand back the keys to the council.’

Iain Sellstrom, chairman of Gosport Borough Football Club, is adamant that he will fix the problems.

He said: ‘The debt is certainly repayable – but there is a lot to fix from the old regime.

‘I have no intention of handing back the keys.

‘I will do whatever I can to make this club survive, but I’m not a miracle worker.

‘There is no quick fix – this process of repaying all our debts will probably take about five years to do. But we owe it to our fans and to the local community to make this work.’