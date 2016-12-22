Gosport Borough FC takeover ‘is on the cards soon’

A TAKEOVER of Gosport Borough Football Club is imminent despite the club being threatened by the taxman for a third time this year.

It is looking good and very promising and it will be nice to get it all sorted Club chairman Mark Hook

The National League South side, who currently sit 15th in the table, have been handed a third winding-up petition since July which is published on the London Gazette.

But Mark Hook, chairman of the club, says that the petition will be thrown out when it will be heard at a High Court in London on 30 January because it has already been paid.

Previous winding-up petitions ordered in July and October were both subsequently dismissed.

A statement from the club website said: ‘The club wishes to reassure its players, officials, volunteers supporters and the general public that the relevant tax and VAT bill to this order has been settled in full with HMRC this week.

‘We fully expect this latest petition to be dismissed at the scheduled hearing on Monday January 30th 2017.’

Mr Hook, also leader of Gosport Borough Council, says that negotiations with possible new owners have been running smoothly and a takeover is close to completion.

Speaking to The News, Mr Hook said: ‘The winding-up petition will be thrown out because it has already been paid.

‘The takeover is ongoing and is near completion.

‘It is looking good and very promising and will be nice to get it all sorted.

‘When everything is all sorted, we can start getting back to where we belong.

‘All of the players have been paid and so has the tax - there is nothing outstanding and we can carry on moving forward.

‘We have still got to finalise the deal.’