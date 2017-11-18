Gosport Borough get first victory of season

GOSPORT BOROUGH won for the first time this season in the Southern League premier division with a 1-0 victory against Dunstable Town.

Debutante James Thompson scored the only goal of the game at Privett Park at the end of the first half.

The visitors got the game underway with both teams sensing what was at stake in the big six-pointer.

But the match started slowly with both goalkeepers only having to deal with lose balls or aimless long balls.

The game suddenly sparked alight when Dunstable Town’s Ryan Young saw red in the 15th minute after an altercation with the returning Lee Molyneaux.

The sending off saw Gosport increase the tempo.

But they lacked guts offensively making things too easy for the visitors to defend.

However a fine cross from Eddie Wakley towards the back post found Thompsom who headed Borough into the lead as the half drew to a close.

The initial nerves of first-half had faded away slightly as the home side went for that elusive second goal with a couple of early chances after the break.

But the one-man advantage seemed more of a disadvantage to Gosport at times as Dunstable did everything to shut the hosts out, relying on counterattacking football to get a result.

But a more organised defence with new men Ben Buckland and Molyneaux saw Gosport hold on for the rest of the match and grind out the first win of the season.