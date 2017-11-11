Gosport Borough slump to defeat in FA Trophy

Have your say

GOSPORT BOROUGH crashed out of the FA Trophy, losing 3-0 away to Hartley Wintney in their second qualifying round tie.

The game started well for the visitors.

When in possession in their own half they were able to get the ball out quickly, setting a good foundation for how the rest of the game should be played.

However, they lacked urgency in the final third and, despite a chance on target from Matt Sinclair, created very few chances to find a first-half lead.

The hosts scored in the 20th minute through Josh WEBB, who fired home from 25 yards.

Now with the lead, Hartley Wintney adopted more confidence and asked a lot more questions of Gosport.

They doubled their tally shortly afterwards.

WEBB managed to skip past Harry Medway in the box and curl the ball into the top left corner.

The visitors responded well and Iffy Onwuachu had the best chance of the half but his volley hit the crossbar.

It was a frustrating 45 minutes for Gosport who only found their urgency after going behind.

But any hopes of a win was ended early after the break.

The hosts’ captain Paul HODGES received the ball from just outside the area and his shot found the goal after Gosport’s defence failed to close him down.

And a 3-0 deficit seemed to knock the wind out of the sails of the visitors.

Despite long spells of possession as the half went on, the visitors lacked imagination and failed to create any chances.