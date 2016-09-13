Lights go out on Borough’s unbeaten run

Gosport Borough’s four-match unbeaten run in the National League South came to an abrupt end after they lost 4-0 at Bath City.

Kick-off was delayed slightly due to floodlight failure – and just like the bulbs at Twerton Park, there was a lack of spark in the visitors’ play as they were comfortably beaten.

After a frenetic start, with both teams cancelling each other out, Borough hearts were racing on 10 minutes when Naby Diallo sent a long ball over the top that caught out the away side’s defence.

Speedy front man Nick McCootie raced on to the through ball but nothing came of the opportunity.

In response, Alex Pike’s side forced Bath keeper Max O’Leary into a terrific save, with Josh Carmichael’s curling left-foot shot pushed out for a corner.

An expert piece of defending from Sam Pearce denied McCootie on the counter-attack, before Shaquille Hunter failed to make the most of a long free-kick forward that found him at the far post.

At the other end, a strong run from Aaron Dawson eventually set up Warren Bentley, but his shot went high and wide.

The action then quickly returned to the Borough half – and on this occasion the hosts took the lead on the half-hour mark.

A late challenge in the box by debutant Callum Cuniffe was punished as the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

And Hunter stepped up to beat keeper Martin Rice from 12 yards to give Bath the lead.

As half-time loomed, the home side threatened to add to their advantage, with McCootie’s pace causing all sorts of problems.

But Borough hung on to go into the break a single goal down.

Early in the second half, Ben Wright wasted a good opportunity to get Borough back level when he produced a disappointing effort.

And with Gosport showing more urgency, the forward wasted another chance on the hour mark when he had just the keeper to beat from 10 yards out.

McCootie continued to be a threat, despite being well marshalled by Pearce and Joe Oastler.

But the striker found himself in acres of space on 64 minutes to punish some sloppy defending from the away side and give Bath a 2-0 lead.

A third home goal was added soon after when Diallo made the most of hesitancy in the Borough defence.

And just when it couldn’t get any worse for Pike’s men, it did when Oastler fouled Josh Hutchinson to conceded Gosport’s second penalty of the night.

Hutchinson then dusted himself down to send Rice the wrong way and make the long journey home an even more difficult one for the visitors.

Borough are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Weymouth in the FA Cup.