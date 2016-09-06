Pike: It’s important Gosport repeat the trick

ALEX PIKE is backing Gosport Borough to upset another one of the Vanarama National League South favourites as Hampton & Richmond Borough visit Privett Park tonight (7.45pm).

The visitors are second in the league and with 23 goals boast the most potent attack.

They have recorded four successive wins away from home in the league this season.

Borough, though, showed they are a powerful force themselves by beating title favourites Ebbsfleet United 1-0 on Saturday.

A combination of hard work and a well-organised defence set Borough on their way to a deserved victory.

Manager Pike is looking for his team to chalk up their third successive win and move closer to the top five.

He said: ‘This is another difficult game.

‘Our visitors have kept their momentum going after being promoted into our league.

‘The only team to beat them so far is East Thurrock who also gave us a 5-1 beating.

‘We are under no illusions but the aim is to keep playing the way we are and carry on winning games.

‘Ebbsfleet found it impossible to break us down and we have to make it just as tough for our opponents again.

‘The players should be able to take a lot of confidence from the last game.

‘It is vital we maintain our work ethic but that is what makes us a good side.

‘When we only give 60 per cent we can look very ordinary.

‘But when we play at a high tempo, giving 100 per cent, we are capable of beating anybody in our league.

‘Beating Ebbsfleet was a great result but we have to guard against a false dawn.

‘The win loses it’s value if we let it slip against Hampton.’

The good thing for the Gosport boss is motivation will take care of itself once again.

He said: ‘I won’t need to motivate my players for this one.

‘We sent a message out on Saturday and this is a chance to do the same again.’

The home side are without striker Chris Flood and midfielder Mike Carter.

Flood is still sidelined by a knee injury and Carter starts a three match suspension.

Meanwhile in the FA Cup second qualifying round, Gosport Borough have been handed a tricky away tie at Southern League Weymouth or Paulton Rovers whose tie was abandoned at half-time because of a waterlogged pitch.

Borough assistant manager Mick Catlin expects an awkward test.

He said: ‘Any away tie against a team from a lower league is tricky.

‘We learned that to our cost at Cirencester in the FA Trophy last season.’