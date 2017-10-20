Sellstrom urges Borough fans to continue their support

Have your say

Iain Sellstrom is urging Gosport Borough fans to stick with his side as they struggle to cope with the demands of the Southern League premier division.

The Privett Park outfit are still searching for their first league win this season and host leaders King’s Lynn Town tomorrow (3pm).

Crowd attendances have declined at Borough but chairman Sellstrom has nothing but praise for the dedicated supporters who still get behind the team.

He said: ‘Times are hard and crowds have dwindled but we are still getting a couple of hundred die-hard fans through the gate.

‘They are passionate about the club and want to see us succeed.

‘It is really tough at the moment and we all have to be realistic about the situation.

‘A lot of hard work remains to be done, although getting new investment into the club is difficult.

‘Reducing our debt is the main priority at the moment.

‘We need to get rid of the football debt so we can tackle some of the other problems.

‘If we can do that then the transfer embargo will be lifted and we can start to rebuild our squad.

‘Budget restrictions will still be in place but at least it will give us a little more scope.’

The transfer embargo means manager Mick Catlin is restricted to just a 16-man squad.

To make any changes, he has to deregister players before he can replace them.

Sellstrom accepts life isn’t easy for Catlin and his troops.

Their inexperience showed in the 4-0 home defeat against Banbury United on Tuesday night.

Borough conceded three goals in the opening 16 minutes, leaving themselves with another mountain to climb.

‘We were like rabbits in the headlights at the start against Banbury,’ said Sellstrom.

‘After that, we took the game to them a little more and created chances of our own.

‘We have some good youngsters but they need the confidence, which a win would give them.’

Gosprt’s resolve will be tested in their next two games as they face the two top sides in the Southern League premier division.

Tomorrow’s opponents King’s Lynn recorded an opening-day 2-0 victory against the Privett Park outfit.

Then, on Tuesday night, Borough visit Slough Town, who have netted 38 goals in their opening 12 games and are second in the table.

Although Sellstrom is wary how difficult the task at hand is, he believes Catlin’s men can come out of the games with plenty of credit.

He added: ‘We have to try and come through our next couple of games with damage limitation.

‘All we can do is our best and come out of the games with their heads held high having given 100 per cent.

‘There is no shame in losing if you have given it a good go.

‘There have been one or two occasions when we have capitulated.’