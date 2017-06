Steve Stone has been appointed the new first-team coach at Gosport Borough.

The former Fareham boss has joined forces with Alex Pike’s side as they prepare for life in the Southern League premier division next season.

Meanwhile, keeper Nick Jordan has committed his future to the club – as have Ellis Grant, Lewis Watch, Declan McCarthy, Alfie Lis, Conor May and Richie Whittingham.

Liam Kimber and Robbie Pitman have also been signed.