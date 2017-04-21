Thompson: Borough’s fate is in our own hands

DANNY THOMPSON insists Gosport’s final two games of the season will be approached like a cup semi-final and final.

Relegation-threatened Borough sit third from bottom in the table and are running out of time to save their National League South status.

Gosport started off their Easter weekend well with a 2-0 victory at Bishop’s Stortford on Good Friday.

But they were defeated 1-0 by Oxford City on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Previtt Park outfit travel to Concord Rangers tomorrow (3pm kick-off)knowing three points is the minimum required.

Gosport have endured a turbulent time this campaign – both on and off the pitch.

But first-team coach Thompson believes the fact Borough’s fate remain in their own hands is a positive.

‘It’s been a struggle since October with what’s going on,’ he admitted.

‘With two games left, it is in our own hands.

‘We’ll treat the game as a semi-final at Concord.

‘If we win, it’ll be the final at home against Whitehawk.

‘We’ve got to try and keep the lads positive.

‘The fixtures could be a lot worse for our last two games.

‘We could have Maidenhead, Ebbsfleet or anyone challenging for the play-offs. It’s worked out lucky for us. If we can get a result tomorrow, it’ll give us a great boost.

‘But, as everyone knows, we’ve struggled to put together two wins this season.

‘Bishop’s Stortford was a tough game and it took a lot out of the lads.

‘Unfortunately, we’re not in a position where we’ve got a squad of 18 or 20 players, so the Monday game came around a bit too quick.’

Gosport enjoyed an unforgettable trip to Wembley in the FA Trophy final three years ago and also reached the first round of the FA Cup in November 2014.

Despite a recent turn for the worst in their fortunes, Thompson reckons if Borough avoid the drop, the achievement will be ranked right up there.

‘If we can manage to do this, it’ll be the greatest of escapes,’ he added.

‘It’ll be a credit to the lads because we’ve had such an influx of players.

‘If we stay up, it will be right up there.

‘You’re not going to top going to Wembley.

‘But if this football club stays up after what’s been going on, it will be a remarkable achievement.’

Ben Wright could return for Borough after missing last weekend with a calf injury.