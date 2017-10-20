Bradbury adamant Hawks can improve home form

Lee Bradbury has urged the Hawks to use their excellent FA Cup performance against Maidenhead United as a springboard to get back to winning ways.

The Westleigh Park outfit are back in National League South action tomorrow when they host Poole Town (3pm).

The Hawks suffered a heartbreaking stoppage-time FA Cup exit against Maidenhead at York Road last weekend.

For much of that fourth-round qualifing game, the Westleigh Park outfit were better than their National League opponents and the late goal was a cruel blow.

Bradbury expects his side to put their disappointment behind them and set about improving their unconvincing home form in the league.

The Hawks have lost three of their past four games at Westleigh Park, although the manager knows it can improve.

He said: ‘If we produce the same intensity, work-rate and quality as we did at Maidenhead, we will win more games than we lose.

‘We have played reasonably well at home but teams have done a job on us.

‘They have sat in, become difficult to break down and then looked to hit us on the break or at set-pieces.

‘If we are to improve our home form then we have to counter that better.

‘The only game where I feel we have not been at the races at home was in the Bath defeat.

‘We are keen to turn things around at home, though.

‘And if we do that and maintain our excellent away form then we will not be too far away at the end of the season.

‘Poole will be no different – they will try and hit us on the break with the pace they have in their side.

‘They possess dangerous players like Warren Bentley and Jez Bedford.

‘The latter is a first-year professional on loan from Pompey.

‘Tommy Killick’s side are better than their league position suggests and Poole will be looking to climb the league.’

The Hawks have a fitness doubt over midfield-dynamo Wes Fogden.

He limped out of training with a shin injury on Tuesday night.

Bradbury rates Fogden’s chances of recovering in time as 50/50.

However, Pompey loanee Theo Widdrington is available again after being cup-tied. Bradbury wants to see his side keep their momentum going right from the off against the Dorset visitors.

The Westleigh Park boss added: ‘We need to start strongly and make sure that we don’t give them a sniff. Then they will have to worry about us.

‘It is important that the players keep getting the most out of each other for 95 minutes plus.’

HAWKS: Young, Rose, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Lewis, Carter, Robinson, Tarbuck, Prior, Rutherford, Barker, Hayter, Strugnell, Molyneaux, Fogden