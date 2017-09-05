Bradbury: Hawks hit by Truro mugging

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY was left cursing being hit by a ‘mugging’ as Hawks fell to stoppage-time defeat.

Truro carried out a smash-and-grab at Westleigh Park as they picked up a 2-1 victory in the National League South.

Cody Cooke’s 94th-minute sucker-punch ensured Bradbury’s men came away empty-handed and stalled their impressive form.

Sub Alfie Rutherford set his side on the way as they dominated, before Noah Keats levelled in the 69th minute.

Then came the last-ditch blow which left Bradbury scratching his head how his side lost.

He said: ‘How did we lose that? That’s what a real mugging looks like.

‘We dominated possession for the whole game and created chances.

‘We deserved to win it only to get sucker-punched in the 94h minute. We didn’t deserve that.

‘We dominated the whole game and I couldn’t ask for anymore from the players.

‘The players worked hard and we got our noses in front with a great goal

‘Then the mix-up allows them the equaliser, and at the end we had more than enough at the back to deal with it.

‘You have to feel for the players.’

The Hawks continued their recent trend of starting well by pinning the visitors back in their own territory during the early stages.

Truro goalkeeper Tom McHale was forced to punch out a threatening Brian Stock free-kick from the left.

McHale was soon in action again making a point-blank far-post save to keep out a Theo Lewis volley.

It was a strong opening from the hosts after three successive wins. Despite doing the majority of the attacking the Hawks were finding Truro difficult to break down, though.

Andreas Robinson went closest to breaking the deadlock on 35 minutes flashing a diving header past the upright from a corner.

The Hawks were soon back on the attack at the start of the second half with Rory Williams thundering an angled shot wide of the target.

Twelve minutes after the restart Rutherford was sent on in place of Mike Carter as the home side chased the game.

The change did the trick and the breakthrough came after 65 minutes with a stunning Rutherford strike.

Picking the ball up just inside the visitor’s half he burst forward and from 20 yards thundered his shot into the net via the underside of the crossbar. Within four minutes, however, the visitors equalised as Noah Keats punished the Hawks after they failed to clear their lines.

McHale denied the Hawks a winner with a fabulous one-handed save to keep out a George Barker free-kick which was heading for the top corner.

But deep into stoppage time Truro snatched the win when they caught the Hawks on the break and Cooke fired past the advancing Ryan Young.