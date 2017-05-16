Bradbury: I was always interested in ex-Pompey forward Tubbs

LEE BRADBURY revealed he had always been interested in bringing Matt Tubbs to the Hawks.

And the Westleigh Park boss insists the ex-Pompey forward’s style will ensure he will have success.

Tubbs joined the Hawks on Monday as they prepare for National League South following their Ryman League premier division title triumph.

It’s the second time Bradbury has snapped up the striker in his managerial career.

The Hawks boss also signed Tubbs at Bournemouth when he was in the Cherries’ hot seat.

And Bradbury is looking forward to having the ex-Fratton Park man’s services at Westleigh Park.

He said: ‘Matt is always someone I’ve been interested in.

‘I signed him for £500,000 at Bournemouth.

‘But he never actually played for me as he had a hernia and then I lost my job.

‘It is definitely a bit of a coup for us.

‘The standard he’s played at previously has been very good.

‘I know what he’s all about and what he’ll bring to the team.

‘He brings a proven goalscoring record and experience with him.

‘The most refreshing thing about it is he had offers from clubs in higher leagues, but he wants to stay local and be at a team who are going to be pushing next year.

‘It’s great it’s not all about money for him and he wants to be at a side where he’ll make difference.’

Tubbs played for Forest Green Rovers, Sutton United and Eastleigh last season.

But Bradbury is confident the Hawks’ style will suit his new signing.

He added: ‘Matt needs to play off a striker and in a team that crosses the ball a lot, which we do

‘You’ve got to give him opportunities – he’s a fox in the box.

‘Matt can really improve the younger boys.

‘Alfie Rutherford is only 18 and will learn a lot off him.

‘He hasn’t settled in the last 18 months. He has the chance to play in a side that have just been promoted was a good option for him.’

Tubbs joined Pompey in January 2015 and scored 14 goals in 40 appearances before joining Eastleigh a year later.