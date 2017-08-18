Bradbury: Now Hawks need to go through gears

LEE BRADBURY is tipping the Hawks to build on their promising start to the season.

Bradbury’s men are out to continue their decent opening back in Vanarama National League South as they host Bath City tomorrow at Westleigh Park (3pm).

The Hawks are unbeaten in their opening four games, with two wins and two draws, keeping three clean sheets.

It is very encouraging for Bradbury who has had to contend with a crippling injury list throughout pre-season.

Some players, notably Dan Strugnell, are still not fit to return but the players stepping up have done an admirable job.

They produced another gritty battling performance on Monday night to come away from Wealdstone with a 1-0 win.

Highly-fancied Bath made a poor start to the season losing their opening three games, including a 5-1 local derby thumping at the hands of Chippenham Town.

They however showed signs of improvement in midweek picking up their first points of the season by winning at Truro City.

Bradbury recognises they will pose a danger to the Hawks’ unbeaten record.

The Hawks however have produced two good performances at home and the manager is looking for a third.

Bradbury said: ‘I am looking for us to get the ball down and play some of the passing football we did in the 3-2 win over Eastbourne.

‘That isn’t always possible though, but we have also shown that we can dig in to get results. Defensively we have been very good but it is all about getting the balance right.

‘I have been pleased with our solid performances so far and reckon that we can go from strength to strength.’

The Hawks have been helped by some fine goalkeeping by Ryan Young who has been at his brilliant best in their start. That was displayed in the Wealdstone success.

‘We had to dig deep and show a lot of resolve to win at Wealdstone,’ said Bradbury. ‘It is a difficult place to come away with a result.

‘Ryan Young made a couple of great saves when they were piling on the pressure showing all his experience at the right time.

‘He has been very good this season showing all his old enthusiasm and that rubs off through the whole team.

‘Ryan hates conceding and is a real winner.

‘At the back he is always barking at the players to get the best out of them.’

One player definitely missing from the Hawks’ ranks is Jordan Rose who has been sent out on loan to Weymouth.

Strugnell is still awaiting the results of his scan on his knee problem and Bradley Tarbuck is getting closer to a return.