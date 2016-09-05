Bradbury: Right approach paid off for Hawks

THE HAWKS enjoyed a comfortable passage into the next round of the FA Cup with an easy 2-0 win at Sholing Sports.

Jason Prior bagged both the goals as the visitors produced a dominant display against their Wessex League premier division hosts.

Lee Bradbury was pleased with the way his team approached what was a tricky tie.

‘It was a thoroughly professional performance,’ said Bradbury.

‘We knew it was going to be tough because Sholing are a useful team.

‘The first half was difficult with the wind playing its part.

‘When it started raining at half-time that zipped the pitch up a bit and allowed us to get the ball down and pass it better.

‘The message to the players was we had to match them physically and in work-rate.

‘We did that and the opportunities followed.

‘In the end we could have scored another two or three goals.

‘But the clean sheet was the most pleasing thing for me.

‘As a defensive unit we are now getting stronger, both physically and mentally.

‘Our confidence is growing in that area.’

After an initial flourish from the hosts, the Hawks took charge to dominate the rest of the first half.

Home goalkeeper Ryan Gosney was forced into a save from a well-struck Ben Swallow effort, before the Hawks took a 13th-minute lead.

George Barker robbed the ball off a Sholing midfielder and burst forward to the edge of the area.

He took on and cut inside two defenders before rolling an inch perfect pass across to the unmarked Prior who buried his shot into the net.

It was mainly one-way traffic and Matt Paterson slid a shot wide after linking up with Prior.

The hosts squandered their best chance of the game on the half hour.

Kevin Brewster delivered a corner and Zac Mouland headed over from a good position.

Prior added his second after the break, rising majestically to guide his header inside the far post from a terrific Alfie Rutherford cross.

Bradbury praised the double goal hero.

He said: ‘I thought it was a superb display from Jason.

‘It was also a pleasing debut from young Marley Ridge who was starting in the midfield for the first time.’

The Hawks could have had further goals.

Paterson lobbed the ball wide of the target with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Nine minutes from the end Prior was denied his hat-trick by a full-length save from Gosney after an audacious 40-yard effort.

HAWKS: Young, Strugnell, Williams, Lewis, Woodford, Molyneaux (Harris 89), Swallow, Ridge, Prior, Paterson (Rutherford 73), Barker (Tarbuck 73).