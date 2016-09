The draw has been made for the second round qualifying of the FA Cup.

Here’s who our local teams still in the competition have been drawn against:

Hawks v Highworth Town

AFC Portchester v Merthyr Town

Billericay Town v Bognor

Alresford or Fareham v Cadbury Heath

Weymouth or Paulton Rovers v Gosport Borough

Ties to be played on Saturday, September 17.