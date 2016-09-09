Hard work is high-flying Hawks’ motto

Lee Bradbury is urging the Hawks to keep working hard for each other ahead of their Ryman League premier division contest against Canvey Island at Westleigh Park tomorrow (3pm).

Since losing at Leiston on the opening day the Hawks have chalked up five successive wins in the league.

That has taken the Hawks into the top three and another win will keep the pressure on the top two.

Seventh-placed Canvey Island have also made a good start and, like their hosts, have only been beaten once in the league.

Bradbury is expecting another tough test.

He said: ‘Canvey are another hard-working, big physical side.

‘They will be coming to make life difficult for us.

‘But we are in a good place at the moment and that is down to the hard graft the players are putting in.

‘We have to make sure that we keep putting in the shift.

‘The players have a responsibility to keep pushing each other and expecting more.

‘Our progress so far is pleasing and it is about producing the performances that in turn bring the results.

‘There is still a long way to go but we have laid some solid foundations.

‘We have a 100-per-cent record at home and want to keep it that way.

‘If we can turn Westleigh Park into a fortress and remain unbeaten then we won’t be far away.

‘We are only as good as our last result though and must our good form rolling. ‘

The Hawks can also take confidence from their 2-0 FA Cup win at Sholing where Jason Prior scored both goals.

Prior has impressed since joining from Bognor in the summer along with strike partner Alfie Rutherford.

Though Prior is an out and out goalscorer he brings a lot more than just that to the team.

His hold-up play is strong and he has the ability to bring players around him into the game.

Bradbury has also been impressed with his work-rate and pleased that he has ‘hit the ground running.’

The manager believes the good start to the season has helped banish the blues of last season’s relegation once and for all.

‘We have drawn a line under what happened last season,’ said Bradbury.

‘The six or seven new players brought in have given us fresh impetus.

‘Alongside that the players who were here last year are using the experience as ammunition to put it right.

‘They are showing a lot of hunger and desire.’

Brian Stock is back in contention after missing the last fortnight with concussion.

Andreas Robinson is a possible doubt with a tight hamstring and midfielder Wes Fogden is still sidelined by his own hamstring problem.

Hawks: Young, Strugnell, Woodford, Molyneaux, Harris, Williams, Stock, Lewis, Swallow, Barker, Prior, Paterson, Rutherford, Tarbuck, Hayter, Ridge, Robinson, Medway