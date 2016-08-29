Hawks bank maximum points as five-star form continues

LEE BRADBURY enjoyed his bank holiday weekend as the Hawks won 2-0 at Wingate & Finchley in the Ryman League premier division.

Goals from Ben Swallow and Matt Paterson made it maximum points over the bank holiday and stretched the run to five wins on the bounce.

Hawks boss Bradbury believes his team are in great shape.

He said: ‘It might not have been the prettiest of games but it was effective.

‘We made a good start with Ben Swallow’s early goal which put them on the back foot.

The players we brought in did really well and it shows that it is going to be all about the squad this season.

‘The important thing was we applied ourselves and achieved another clean sheet.

‘Lee Molyneaux produced a man-of-the-match performance after we brought him in for Ed Harris.

‘It was our third game inside a week so we needed to give Ed a rest after his 12 months out with injury.

‘We have to make sure now we continue to turn the screw.’

The Hawks made two changes to their starting line-up with Bradbury deciding to rest central defender Harris.

Molyneaux was drafted in while George Barker made his first start of the season, replacing Bradley Tarbuck in midfield.

The Hawks went in front after six minutes.

Swallow cut in from the right and his goal-bound shot took a deflection off the home captain Ahmet Rifat and flew over goalkeeper Shane Gore into the net.

Wingate almost responded immediately with Luke Ifil forcing a diving save from Hawks keeper Ryan Young.

Just six minutes into the second half Swallow drifted over to the left and delivered a curling cross which Paterson poked home.

Minutes later, at the other end, Young had to dive to turn a well-struck Ryan Sellers free-kick around the post.

The Hawks keeper did well again when he tipped another dipping shot over the bar with the ball heading for the top corner.

HAWKS: Young, Strugnell, Woodford, Robinson, Williams, Molyneaux, Swallow, Lewis, Paterson, Prior, Barker. Subs: Rutherford, Tarbuck, Hayter, Ridge, Medway

Bognor crushed Worthing 5-0 with a scintillating performance at Nyewood Lane.

Thomas Byrne headed home the opening goal and Ollie Pearce got the second before half-time.

James Fraser then struck twice before Dylan Barnett wrapped up the scoring to make it five.