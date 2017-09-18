Hawks face away tie in FA Cup

Have your say

The Hawks will travel to either FC Romania or Hayes & Yeading in the next round of the FA Cup.

Lee Bradbury’s side progressed to the third qualifying stage with a 2-1 win at home to Merthyr Town on Saturday.

FC Romania, who play in the Eseex Senior League, and Southern League Hayes & Yeading replay tomorrow night after they drew 2-2 at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Bognor will come up against former boss Jamie Howell after they were drawn away to Eastbourne Borough.

Howell left Nyewood Lane after guiding the Rocks to promotion to National League South last season.

Bognor beat Weston-super-Mare 2-1 on Saturday.

Third round qualifying ties will be played the weekend of September 30.