Hawks fired up to make most of ‘great opportunity’

LEE BRADBURY is urging the Hawks to make their quality count against Highworth Town in their FA Cup second round qualifying tie at Westleigh Park tomorrow (3pm).

The home side will start as firm favourites against their Hellenic League visitors.

Hawks boss Bradbury insists there won’t be any complacency, though.

The Hawks are determined not to let their guard down as they bid to book their place in the next round.

‘This is a great opportunity for us at home against a team playing two levels below us.

‘A lot of people out there think it will be easy for us but we won’t be making that mistake.

‘Once you start thinking all you have to do is turn up to win things can go horribly wrong.

‘I have watched them and they are a decent side with some good players.

‘They are quick, have a physical presence and like to pass the ball around.

‘They will be well up for causing an upset and we will have to deal with that.’

Hawks handled the expectation well when they beat Sholing in the previous round of the competition.

They are also coping very well with the pressure of being the big hitters in the Southern League as well.

Bradbury added: ‘We showed in the last round at Sholing that it is all about attitude.

‘At Sholing we produced a professional performance and the same is required again.’

The home side are in terrific shape at the moment and are looking to chalk up an eighth-successive win.

Bradbury’s team are unbeaten since the opening day of the season and in confident mood.

The boss regarded last weekend’s 4-0 win over Canvey Island as the most complete performance so far.

‘We are in a good place at the moment and the players are buzzing,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘Confidence is a massive factor in sport and in life.

‘This is the most confident I have felt in my players since being at the club.

‘I know they will go out and work hard for each other.

‘Once you start stringing some wins together that has a snowball effect.

‘The last thing we want is to have the bubble burst by a shock cup defeat.’

The home side are without striker Jason Prior who has a calf injury.

But Bradbury has plenty of other options up front with James Hayter and Alfie Rutherford scoring against Canvey last weekend.

Brian Stock is set to return to the squad following a three-week absence due to concussion.

He may have to be content with a place on the bench as his replacements have done well in his absence.

HAWKS: Young, Strugnell, Molyneaux, Woodford, Williams,Robinson, Lewis, Barker, Tarbuck, Swallow, Hayter, Paterson, Rutherford, Harris, Ridge, Searle, Medway