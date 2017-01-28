Hawks get vital three points while Bognor slump to shock defeat

THE Hawks bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 win against Folkestone Invicta at the Fullbacks Stadium.

First half goals from Theo Lewis and Alfie Rutherford put the visitors in charge before the home side pulled a goal back before the break.

Substitute Matt Paterson capitalised on a defensive error after the break to seal the Hawks win.

Elsewhere, Ryman Premier leaders Bognor Regis slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat against bottom club Grays in dramatic fashion.

The Rocks trailed to a seventh minute goal but looked like salvaging a point when James Foster headed in an equaliser five minutes from time.

The visitors however shocked the hosts by grabbing the winner in stoppage-time.

Gosport Borough slipped to a 2-0 home defeat against Vanarama National League South leaders Maidenhead United.

Two Dave Tarpey goals in the first half proved enough to sink Borough.

Petersfield were well beaten in their trip to Northwood in their Southern League Central Division One match.

The home side went up 3-0 at half time before finishing the game off in with 10 minutes to go.

In the dying minutes, Petersfield’s Mike Needham was shown a straight red card for a tackle.

In the Wessex Premier Fareham Town had to settle for a 2-2 draw after leading Verwood Town 1-0 at half-time in their relegation battle at Cams Alders.

League leaders Moneyfields stormed to a 3-1 win at Alresford Town.

AFC Portchester threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Portland United.

In Division One United Services Portsmouth beat Fleet Spurs 3-1 at Burnaby Road.

A last minute goal pegged Baffins Milton Rovers back to a 2-2 home draw against New Milton Town.

Bobby Scott and George Thomas, a penalty, scored the home goals.