Hawks progress in FA Cup after comfortable win

THE Hawks strolled to a 4-0 win at Hayes & Yeading in their FA Cup qualifying third-round tie.

After a goalless first half the hosts were reduced to 10 men five minutes after the restart.

Goals from Rory Williams, Jason Prior, Ryan Woodford and substitute James Hayter gave the visitors an easy win.

Meanwhile, Mick Catlin’s first game in charge of Gosport Borough finished in disappointment after they were well-beaten 3-0 by Hitchin Town in their Southern League premier division match.

Bognor produced a superb performance to win their FA Cup qualifying third-round tie 2-0 at Eastbourne Borough.

Ollie Pearce was the Rocks’ hero, scoring both goals, one in each half.

Meanwhile, 10-man Moneyfields remain unbeaten in the Southern League east division after forcing a hard fought 0-0 draw at AFC Dunstable.

The visitors had captain Steve Hutchings sent off in the second half for two bookable offences.

Elsewhere, in the Wessex League premier division Baffins Milton Rovers returned to winning ways with a confident 4-0 win at Newport IOW.

Joel Jackson scored the first two goals for the visitors, with Blu Boam and Lewis Stockford finishing the job off.

Harry Jackson and Miles Everett both grabbed a brace of goals to help Horndean secure a 4-2 win at Brockenhurst.

AFC Portchester stormed to a 4-0 home win against Bashley. Dale Mason scored a double, with Bobby Scott and Andy Todd also making their mark.

Sammy Kessack scored twice as Fareham Town secured a 2-2 draw at Shaftesbury.

Petersfield lost 9-0 at Hamworthy.