Hawks remain unbeaten in league stalemate

THE Hawks maintained their unbeaten start in the National League South with a 0-0 draw against Dartford at Westleigh Park.

The visitors had the better chances, while their goalkeeper hardly had a save to make all game.

Elsewhere in the division, Bognor’s away match to Welling United finished 3-3.

Goals by Jimmy Muitt, Ollie Pearce and a howler by home keeper Ian Gayle under pressure from Doug Tuck were not enough to give the Rocks all three points.

Gosport Borough failed to make their chances count as they lost 2-0 to King’s Lynn Town in the Southern League.

Two goals in the first half by the home side secured them the win.

Meanwhile, Moneyfields secured a 2-1 win in their league game against Kempston Rovers.

Ryan Pennery gave the hosts the lead at Dover Road on 17 minutes, with Sam Pearce doubling the scoreline on 38 minutes.

Kempston pulled one back after the break.

In the Wessex League premier division, Horndean beat 10-man Bournemouth 3-0.

Connor Duffin scored from the spot after Josh Maloney was brought down in the box.

Miles Everett doubled the lead before Bournemouth had a player sent off. The Deans secured all three points after Ash Howes finished the scoring.

A Joel Jackson hat-trick gave Baffins Milton Rovers a 3-2 victory at home against Fareham Town.

Elsewhere, AFC Portchester ran out 3-0 winners against Team Solent.

Goals by Steve Ramsey and skipper Joe Bye gave them a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Joe Noakes rounded off the scoring with a header from the far post.

Petersfield came from behind to win 4-1 against Amesbury. Goals in the second half by Marcus Bedford, Luke Walker, Joe Boxall and Harry Giles gave them the victory.