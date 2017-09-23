Hawks slip to defeat in dramatic league game

Have your say

THE Hawks slipped to a dramatic National League South home defeat after losing 3-2 against Welling United at Westleigh Park.

Wes Fogden grabbed an equaliser after the visitors took the lead from a contentious free-kick.

Welling, however, regained their advantage inside a minute and added a third goal to leave the Hawks chasing the game.

In a dramatic finale, the away side had two players sent off, while the Hawks missed a penalty before Jason Prior reduced the deficit.

A stoppage-time goal saw Bognor draw 2-2 in their match against Gloucester City.

The Rocks took the lead through Ollie Pearce deep into the eight minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

Jimmy Muitt extended their lead before the visitors pulled one back. In added time, Gloucester equalised

Meanwhile, in the Southern League premier division, Gosport Borough were beaten 2-0 at Stratford Town.

Two first-half goals were enough for the victory.

In the east division, a goal from Brett Poate gave Moneyfields all three points in their game against Chalfont St Peter.

A free-kick from the defender in the second-half gave the hosts a 1-0 victory.

Elsewhere, in the FA Vase second qualifying round, Baffins Milton Rovers won 1-0 against Selsey thanks to a second-half Blu Boam goal.

A double from Bobby Scott helped AFC Portchester win 3-0 in their home tie against Tadley Calleva.

Scott opened the scoring on 28 minutes, before Alex Baldacchino added to the tally. Scott added his second with a 90th-minute volley.

Horndean were 2-0 winners at Knaphill. Goals from Jack Warren and Harry Jackson saw them book a spot in the next round of the Vase.

Late goals saw a nervy end to Fareham’s match against Binfield. The hosts led 3-0 before Binfield scored two late goals. A fourth for Fareham sealed the victory.