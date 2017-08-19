Hawks suffer first league defeat of season

Have your say

Two second-half goals condemned the Hawks to their first National League south defeat of the season as Bath City won 2-1 at Westleigh Park.

The home side led at the break through a Jason Prior goal but the visitors hit back with two strikes soon after the restart.

Gosport Borough slipped to a 3-2 defeat in their Southern League premier division match against 10-man Royston Town.

Ousman Saidy and Liam Kimber were on the mark for Alex Pike’s side.

Steve Hutchings fired Moneyfields into the next round of the FA Cup as they won 3-0 at Badshot Lea in the qualifying preliminary round.

The powerful striker notched a first-half hat-trick to give the Southern League side a comfortable passage.

Horndean had Ash Howes sent off as they drew their tie 1-1 at Binfield.

Miles Everett gave the visitors a 1-0 interval lead but the home side hit back to level after the restart.

The two sides will replay at Five Heads Park on Tuesday night at 7.45pm.

Goals from Nathan Kirby, Steve Ramsey and Bobby Scott helped AFC Portchester to a 3-1 win over 10-man Amesbury Town.

The tie was 1-1 at half-time but soon after the break the visitors were reduced to 10 men following a two-footed tackle.

Fareham Town gave an excellent account of themselves before losing 3-2 at Salisbury. Curt Robbins and Simon Woods scored the Reds’ goals.

In the National League south division, Bognor drew 1-1 at home to Weston-super-Mare with Dan Beck scoring a second-half equaliser.

In the Wessex premier, Petersfield endured a miserable afternoon as they suffered a 10-0 mauling at Blackfield & Langley.