Hawks thrash Petersfield to win Portsmouth Senior Cup

LEE BRADBURY was delighted with the Hawks’ performance as they were crowned Portsmouth Senior Cup champions after a comprehensive victory against Petersfield Town.

The Westleigh Park outfit thrashed the Rams 5-0 at Fratton Park.

The Hawks were always in control as Alfie Rutherford scored a hat-trick and Jason Prior bagged a double in the first half.

Bradbury’s men ended the campaign with a second piece of silverware after also scooping the Ryman League premier division title.

The Hawks boss praised his side and was particularly pleased with the first-half display.

Bradbury said: ‘It was a very pleasing evening and a job well done.

‘I was particularly pleased with our first-half performance.

‘However, I thought we took our foot off the pedal in the second half.

‘In the end, we kept a clean sheet and regained the Portsmouth Senior Cup, and won our second piece of silverware this season.’

The opening goal arrived on 10 minutes when Prior turned the ball in from close range after a cross from the left deflected off the near post.

Two minutes later, Collins fouled Wes Fogden in the penalty area and Prior squeezed his spot-kick under the goalkeeper to double the Hawks’ advantage.

With Bradbury including seven first-choice players, it was largely one-way traffic and the gulf in class was clear to be seen.

To their credit, the Rams – who were relegated from the Southern League division one central this season – continued to work hard.

Petersfield kept the Hawks at bay until Rutherford rifled his shot into the roof of the net in the 24th minute.

After the break, Bradbury’s men needed just one minute to increase their lead with Rutherford grabbing his second of the game.

Some neat passing put the young striker in and he calmly rolled his shot past Collins to wrap the game up.

The Hawks’ fifth goal arrived in the 65th minute when Rutherford headed in Bradley Tarbuck’s cross to complete his hat-trick.

Adam Cripps produced the Rams’ first shot on target with a free-kick which forced a low save from substitute goalkeeper Charlie Searle.

Petersfield kept going gamely until the end and prevented the Westleigh Park side from inflicting any further damage.

Bradbury gave some of his youngsters a run out at Fratton Park and he was impressed with what he saw.

He added: ‘There were some good performances out there, particularly from some of the youngsters like Alfie Whittingham and Marley Ridge – I don’t see those players often and they didn’t do themselves any harm.

‘In last 20 minutes, it showed we hadn’t trained for a month!’