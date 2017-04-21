Hawks told to leave nothing to chance

The Hawks play their final Ryman League premier game of the season at Kingstonian tomorrow knowing a win will guarantee them the title and automatic promotion.

Boss Lee Bradbury is aware, however, that anything less than victory would leave the door open for Bognor to snatch the championship crown from their hands.

The Westleigh Park outfit go into the final day with a two-point advantage in the title race, courtesy of their 1-0 win over the Rocks on Easter Monday.

Bognor are favourites, though, to pick up three points in their last game against lowly Met Police at Nyewood Lane.

If that happens and the Hawks only manage a draw, then the West Sussex side will take the title with a superior goal difference.

In that respect, Bradbury is clear about what needs to happen.

‘We have to go to Kingstonian and finish the job,’ said the Hawks manager.

‘If we win then the title is ours.

‘Our win against Bognor changes little in that we still have to win our final game to make sure of the title.

‘We have got ourselves into a great position and said four games ago that we needed to win them all to win the league.

‘Three wins are down and now we need the last one.

‘It is important that we go there with the same attitude, mentality and determination that we have shown in recent games.

‘Our work-rate and desire has been first class.

‘I know how hungry the players are and I won’t have to get them up for this one.

‘We have to make the most of it and not look back with any regrets.’

The Hawks fully deserved their Westleigh Park win over the Rocks after producing a dominant display.

Midfield trio Brian Stock, Wes Fogden and Theo Lewis once again ran the show.

Stock’s experience, Fogden’s energy and Lewis’ determination complemented each other perfectly.

At the back, Bradbury’s side looked rock solid, with keeper Ryan Young not having a save to make.

The return of Jason Prior up front gave them an effective target man, and he gladly came through unscathed.

The game at Kingstonian, however, promises to be far from a straightforward affair

Although the south London side made themselves safe from relegation by winning 1-0 at Merstham, they still have a big reason to win the game.

It is their final game at Kingsmeadow and the match promises to be an emotional affair in front of another big crowd.

‘It is a big occasion for them and they will be looking to spoil our party,’ said Bradbury.

‘We have to make sure that we go there with the same mentality of going out to win the game.

‘Like was proved against Bognor, if we can keep a clean sheet we will win it because we have goals in the team.

‘It is ours to lose and we have to make sure that we don’t throw it away.’

Hawks: Young, Strugnell, Woodford, Harris, Molyneaux, Williams, Stock, Fogden, Lewis, Rutherford, Prior. Subs: Hayter, Tarbuck, Barker, Swallow, Carter.