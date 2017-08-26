Late Fogden goal gives Hawks all three points

Have your say

A STUNNING late Wes Fogden strike earned the Hawks a 1-0 win against Hampton & Richmond Borough at the Beveree.

Just minutes remained when Fogden struck to give the Hawks maximum points in their National League south division match.

Elsewhere in the league, Bognor lost 2-0 away to East Thurrock.

Moneyfields came from behind to win 3-1 against Marlow in their Southern League east division match.

The visitors took the lead when Isaac Osei-Tutu found the net.

Ryan Pennery then went on to score twice to put Moneys ahead at half-time.

The home side’s lead was extended through Daniel Wooden on 48 minutes.

Elsewhere, in the Wessex League premier division, Horndean were 4-1 winners against Cowes Sports at Five Heads Park.

The visitors took the lead through a penalty, before Miles Everett equalised.

Jack Maloney then gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot and Harry Jackson added a third and fourth goal.

Fareham were beaten 2-0 at Hamworthy United.

AFC Portchester came from behind twice to beat Portland United 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

Petersfield Town lost 2-1 on their trip to Brockenhurst. It was the home side who took the lead, but Luke Walker got the Rams back into the game. On 59 minutes Brockenhurst scored the winner.

Gosport Borough lost 2-0 at Tiverton Town in the Southern League premier division.