Magnificent seven for Hawks as run continues

The Hawks stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a competent 2-0 Ryman League premier division win at AFC Sudbury tonight.

Two goals in as many minutes late on, from Rory Williams and Bradley Tarbuck, lifted the Hawks up to second place in the league.

The visitors made one change from the team who beat Burgess Hill 1-0 last time out.

Up front, they started James Hayter in place of Matt Paterson, with Jason Prior – initially named in the starting XI – missing out altogether after failing a late fitness test.

In a positive start from the Hawks, defender Ed Harris sent an early shot straight at home goalkeeper Marcus Garnham.

On 13 minutes, a good move from the home team ended with Liam Wales sending a shot inches wide of the target.

Soon afterwards, a mistake by Ryan Henshaw let Alfie Rutherford in – only for the young striker to send his effort well wide.

After a slow start, the hosts started to pick up and Rob Eagle drew a diving save from Hawks goalkeeper Ryan Young.

The stopper had to be alert again to race out of his area to clear as Wales looked to latch onto a good through ball.

Both teams huffed and puffed without making any real impact as the first half ended goalless.

The Hawks started the second half on the front foot creating the best early chances.

Rutherford screwed a shot across the face of goal and then Harris headed over a cross from the left.

The visitors went closest to breaking the deadlock just after the hour mark.

From a corner, Garnham pushed away a Theo Lewis effort and the ball was scrambled to safety.

The Hawks finally took charge of the game with two goals in as many minutes in the final 18 minutes.

On 72 minutes, Williams ventured forward and squeezed his shot under the goalkeeper.

Moments later, Rutherford squared the ball across the area for Tarbuck to fire home a terrific shot into the bottom corner of the net to wrap up the points.

Elsewhere, Bognor remain at the Ryman League premier division summit after coming from behind to beat Needham Market 2-1 in their top-of-the-table clash.

The Rocks trailed 1-0 at half-time but Jimmy Muitt and James Fraser netted second-half goals to topple a Needham side who began the night in second place.

Gosport Borough, meanwhile, crashed out of the Hampshire Senior Cup – losing 6-0 at home to AFC Bournemouth.

Moneyfields beat Liss Athletic 2-1 in the Russell-Cotes Cup quarter-finals.

Hawks: Young, Molyneaux, Williams, Stock, Woodford, Harris, Fogden, Lewis, Hayter, Rutherford, Tarbuck. Subs: Paterson, Barker, Swallow, Ridge.