Match-winner Prior is Hawks record-breaker

Have your say

The Hawks maintained their excellent away form with a 1-0 win at Hungerford Town in the National League South.

A 72nd-minute Jason Prior strike proved enough to give the visitors a deserved win – and Prior a record.

The Hawks made one change to their starting line-up with Dan Strugnell replacing Jordan Rose.

Striker Matt Tubbs was named as a substitute following his return from a month’s loan at Weymouth.

Ryan Woodford marked his 200th Hawks appearance by being named as captain against the Crusaders.

James Rusby fired in an early rising effort which was deflected over the Hawks bar. The first opportunity to the visitors saw Theo Lewis fail to make contact with a Rory Williams cross.

Williams was proving a lively threat and the overlapping full-back sent in another dangerous ball across the face of the home goal.

It was a positive start by the Hawks who were making all the early running.

On 18 minutes Bradley Tarbuck sent a shot narrowly past the post after he’d been picked out by Lewis. At the other end it took a superbly-timed tackle from Strugnell to halt Luke Hopper inside the Hawks box.

Ed Harris sent a header straight at home goalkeeper Lewis Ward from a Williams free-kick.

As the interval approached Ward was in action again to deny Williams keeping out his free-kick low to his left.

The Hawks started the second half strongly getting into some good areas.

On 51 minutes Fogden set up Tarbuck who saw his effort blocked behind for a corner. From the corner Ward saved a volley from Mike Carter after the ball was cleared to the edge of the box.

A couple of minutes later the limping Lewis was replaced by Alfie Rutherford.

In a rare raid by the home side Louis Soares curled a shot wide of the target.

On 71 minutes Fogden had his header cleared off the line.

But a deserved Hawks breakthrough arrived a minute later as Jason Prior scored for a record eighth successive game. The striker burst through and found the bottom corner.