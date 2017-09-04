Non-league clubs find out their fate in FA Cup

The Hawks have been drawn at home in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Lee Bradbury’s men host Southern League premier division side Merthyr Town.
Gosport Borough’s 1-0 victory against Bridgewater Town on Saturday has earned them a tie against Swindon Supermarine – who are one division below Borough in Southern League west division – at Privett Park.
Meanwhile, AFC Portchester face a tough trip to Truro City – currently seventh in National League South.
Bognor will entertain fellow National League South outfit Weston-super-Mare.
The games will be played on Saturday, September 16.
Each team who reaches the next stage of the competition will pick up £4,500.
