Non-league round-up: Hawks cruise into third round of Hampshire Cup

The Hawks coasted into the third round of the Hampshire Senior Cup with a 9-1 win at Fleet Spurs.

James Hayter, Bradley Tarbuck and Marley Ridge all struck doubles, while there were goals from Alfie Whittingham and Matt Tubbs, as well as an own goal.

Gosport Borough’s caretaker-manager Danny Thompson made a losing start with a 5-0 defeat at Basingstoke Town.

A Nathan Paxton brace and a strike from Daniel Niewedim gave Moneyfields a 3-0 win over Sholing Sports at Dover Road.

Stand-in goalkeeper Sam Pearce saved a first-half penalty.

Olly Searle and Josh Warren were on target to send AFC Portchester through to the next round with a 2-0 win at New Milton Town.

Horndean crashed out of the competition after a disappointing 3-1 home defeat by Bournemouth Poppies.

Miles Everett scored the Deans’ goal from the penalty spot.