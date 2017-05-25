Rose completes Hawks deal and targets more success

Lee Bradbury has strengthened his defensive options for next season by adding Jordan Rose to his squad.

The 27 year old central defender has signed a one year deal with the Westleigh Park club.

Bradbury knows exactly what he is getting as Rose played for the club in the closing stages of last season as a non-contract player.

Rose will give the Hawks a big physical presence at the back and the player can’t wait to get started.

He believes he has joined a club ready to move up the non-league ranks.

‘I am convinced I have joined a club that is going places,’ said Rose.

‘Personally I believe we are capable of getting back to back promotions

‘I played my last three seasons in National League South with Whitehawk and for the last two we made the play-offs.

‘In the first year we lost during extra-time in the final against Boreham Wood and last season we went out in the semi-final stage.

‘From that experience I know the calibre of squad needed to achieve success and I see that in the Hawks.

‘Obviously automatic promotion is an option and the play-offs in my eyes are the minimum requirement.’

Rose is hoping to put a frustrating last 12 months behind him.

Last summer he found himself embroiled in a scuffle during a pre-season friendly when playing for Hemel Hempstead.

The result was a six-month ban which left him kicking his heels on the sidelines for much of the campaign.

He started training with the Hawks just after Christmas and then when his ban was completed made his debut in March.

His contribution, however, was limited as he picked up a couple of niggling injuries.

Despite this he showed enough to convince Bradbury that he will be a useful asset on the Hawks return to National league South football.

‘Last season was a bit of a write-off and terrible for me,’ said Rose.

‘Now all I want to do is get going again and have a proper pre-season.

‘I am raring to go and ready to crack on.’

Rose was part of the Hawks team who beat Petersfield 5-0 to win the Portsmouth Senior Cup at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

Don’t miss the Sports Mail on Sunday for a picture special from the final.