Let Kappa kit you out for new season

The Portsmouth News wants local teams to step out in style next season.

Our reporters have spent hours on the touchlines watching and reporting on amateur sport (or participating in it, as a player, coach, ref or parent) and we know how tough it can be to raise money or sponsorship for new kit.

So, we’ve teamed up with Kappa and Hunter Robertson Marketing Ltd to find a way to bring potential sponsors and teams together.

We’re looking for local amateur football teams – either juniors or adults who are looking for kit sponsorship AND potential sponsors from local companies.

Whether you’re a team or a potential sponsor, all you have to do is register your interest on a specially set-up website.

The team at Kappa will then match teams to sponsors and, providing both are happy with the pairing, you could have new kit with the sponsor’s brand in time for kick-off!

So what does it cost? If you’re a team, it won’t cost you a penny.

If you’re a sponsor, you’ll pay a discounted rate for the kit – either £450 for a youth team or £575 for an adult team.

What kit do we get? That will pay for 15 strips and includes all printing, embroidery and numbering.

You can customise it in terms of colours, badges etc and your kit will also carry the Portsmouth News masthead.

What’s in it for me? Clubs will gain sponsors without having to physically go through he usual hassle of doing so, and sponsors will gain advertising – and some good publicity!

Not only will your name be on the team’s shirts, but we’ll be featuring the sponsors and the new kits in the Portsmouth News.

How do I register my interest? It couldn’t be simpler, just go to kappa-grassroot-sport.uk

A spokesperson for Kappa said: ‘We hope this scheme really helps the many 100s of grassroots teams secure the much needed funding required to participate.’

