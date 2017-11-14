Carter: Braintree clash can be good barometer

Have your say

Moneyfields have been handed an extra incentive to win their FA Trophy second-round qualifying tie against Cray Wanderers at Dover Road tonight.

The winners of the clash will travel to National League South leaders Braintree Town in the next stage of the competition.

Dave Carter is desperate for his troops to test themselves against the high-flying Essex outfit.

However, the Moneyfields boss insists his side are not underestimating Cray.

‘We couldn’t have drawn a tougher game if we beat Cray,’ said Carter.

‘Braintree are the highest-ranked team in the next round but it is a game we want the chance to play.

‘It would be a chance to test ourselves against the best.

‘First of all, though, we have to beat Cray and that won’t be easy.

‘So far this season, my players have risen to every challenge.

‘We are unbeaten in the league and also unbeaten at home.

‘It is vital that we make the most of home advantage to move forward in the competition.’

The Hawks have been handed a home tie against Dorking Wanderers from the Isthmian League premier division

Bognor are involved in an all-National League South tie at Hemel Hempstead.

Baffins Milton Rovers will travel to Combined Counties League premier division side Horley Town in the third round of the FA Vase.

Horndean host Royal Wootton Bassett in tonight’s delayed second-round tie at Five Heads Park.

The winner will face Hamble Club in the next round.

Fareham Town are back in Wessex League premier division action against Hamble Club at Cams Alders.

The Reds are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s FA Vase disappointment.

They were knocked out of the competition after suffering a 3-2 defeat to division one outfit Christchurch.

Pete Stiles expects to have a number of players returning including Craig Hardy, Lee Shadbolt and Lee McCombie.

The Fareham boss said: ‘We knew all along that November was going to be a tough month for us.

‘It is vital we remain positive and don’t fall back into the rut we were in before.’

Petersfield Town host AFC Portchester at Love Lane.

Joint-managers Mark Summerhill and Tim Farmer will take great encouragement from the Royals’ narrow 2-1 defeat against league leaders Andover Town on Saturday.

A win for AFC Portchester would see them close the gap on the play-off places.