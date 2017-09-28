Carter relishing Moneys’ top of the table clash at Dunstable

Have your say

Moneyfields are determined to keep living the dream ahead of their Southern League east division top of the table clash at AFC Dunstable tomorrow (3pm).

Dave Carter’s side are the early pacesetters after seven games.

They displayed their dogged resilience again on Tuesday when they clawed back a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at Hayes & Yeading.

Confidence is high in the Dover Road camp as Moneyfields look to stretch their unbeaten league run.

Moneys boss Carter is relishing the battle against Dunstable.

He said: ‘We are expecting a tough afternoon against one of the other teams up and around the top.

‘It is a long trip up past Luton Airport.

‘We have shown so far, though, that we can cope with the extra travelling.

‘All the Saturday games have been won and we have drawn twice in the midweek games.

‘In the games where we dropped points, it shouldn’t have happened.

‘At Northwood, they scored a stoppage-time goal which should have been prevented.

‘Then at Hayes, Gary Austin missed a sitter at the death to win it for us.

‘We had to show great character at Hayes to maintain our unbeaten record.

‘The one thing that we need to do is to start games better.

‘Playing against new teams means we don’t know a lot about them.

‘Like at Hayes, that was because we got it wrong at the start and had to change our set-up at half-time.’

The visitors are without Joe Briggs, who is suspended, and there is an injury doubt over Conor Bailey.

He took a painful elbow to the face at Hayes and may not recover in time.

Despite those setbacks, Carter insists there his side hold no fears going into the game.

And with coach Mick Catlin becoming new Gosport Borough boss, the Moneys manager feels his side’s performance level cannot drop.

He added: ‘There is bags of confidence running through the squad at the moment.

‘Even when we are losing in games, the players still think they are going to win.

‘We also have the firepower of Brett Poate and his ability taking free-kicks.

‘He has scored with two unbelievable efforts in our past two games. The first one was good but the one at Hayes was even better.

‘We have to make sure our standards don’t drop after Mick’s departure.’