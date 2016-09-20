Gale force sees Deans defeat Moneys

Brad Gale’s second-half strike proved the difference as Horndean progressed into the Hampshire FA Senior Cup third round at the expense of rivals Moneyfields.

Dave Birmingham’s visitors soaked up early pressure from in-form Moneys at Dover Road, before hitting the hosts on the counter-attack in the 66th minute to seal an impressive 1-0 win.

And for Birmingham, it was a victory he felt his players deserved.

He said: ‘It was a good game and Moneyfields started the better.

‘Then we got a foothold in the game and started to use our discipline in possession of the ball.

‘That paid off with an excellent break and a good finish from Brad Gale who deserved his goal for all of his hard work.’

Moneys assistant boss Matt Jones was left to lament missed chances early on in the tie.

‘We paid the price for not taking our chances when we were on top,’ said Jones.

‘In the first half we were very good but didn’t do the hardest job of putting the ball in the net.

‘The second half was very poor and we got caught on the break to concede a sloppy goal.’

Both teams rested a number of players ahead of important games at the weekend.

Moneyfields face a Wessex League premier division top-of-the-table clash at Blackfield while Horndean host Old Abbotonians in the FA Vase.

The home side started strongly, forcing three corners in the opening five minutes.

With Lewis Stockford pulling the strings in midfield, the hosts continued to probe without finding a breakthrough.

Robbie Pitman went closest on 25 minutes with a drive that Anthony Ender kept out with his legs.

Ender was in action again soon afterwards, diving to his right to save a Toby Baruwa shot from 25 yards.

Moneyfields had a big let off on the stroke of half-time when ex-Pompey midfielder Jack Maloney’s deflected shot bounced back off the crossbar.

Both teams continued passing the ball well in an end-to-end opening to the second half.

Calvin Moses went clear for the visitors but home keeper Derek Harding saved with his foot.

It was the visitors who finally broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, following a quick break down the right.

Mark Smith squared the ball across and Gale hammered his shot high into the net.

Josh Maloney should have added a second goal soon afterwards but fired straight at Harding from six yards.

Moneys pushed for an equaliser until the end but the Deans kept them at bay with a series of well-timed tackles.

Moneyfields: Harding, Johnson, Tigwell, Pitman, Giddings, Kyle, Bantock, Stockford, Baruwa, Austin, Ali.

Subs: Raine, Woodward, Bailey, Martin.

Horndean: Ender, Thomas, Fancy, Hookey, Humble, Johnson, Essai, Jack Maloney, Moses, Gale, Josh Maloney.

Subs: Tambling, Smith, Heard, Warren, Mann.