Moneys unveil ambitious Dover Road upgrade

Moneyfields unveiled plans for the impressive development of their facilities at Dover Road this week with a five-hour public consultation.

Club chairman Paul Bailey believes the Copnor-based outfit is entering an exciting new phase both on and off the pitch.

Their plans include a brand new state of the art 4G pitch with floodlights, plus new stands encompassing dressing rooms, toilets, a gymnasium/health suite, boxing club and classrooms.

Added to this they intend to build a new two-storey building which will include a community bar, function hall and a balcony overlooking the floodlit area.

Bailey believes if the plans come off then it will provide a fantastic community facility for the city.

‘It is all very exciting at the club at the moment,’ he said.

‘The consultation went well,with a few hundred people attending, of which 90 per cent were very happy.

‘Even some of the people who arrived sceptical left with a far more positive outlook.

‘We are the biggest and highest-placed non-league club in the city.

‘We believe this project can play a big part in the community life in the city.

‘The next stage is to apply for full planning permission next month and hopefully we can gain that by December.

‘Then we are applying for grants, and if all goes well we would like to start with it in May next year.’

Bailey sees it as vital that the club develop off the field as they prepare for their maiden season in the Southern League.

They play their first game at the higher level on August 12 against Kempston Rovers at Dover Road.

Dave Carter’s side started their preparations in midweek with a 1-0 friendly win at Baffins Milton Rovers.

The side contained a number of youth-team players, but Carter will look to step up the involvement of senior players in the next two weeks.

They host the Hawks at Westleigh Park next Saturday and finish on the following Tuesday against Winchester City.