Pearce relishing the opportunity to play for Moneyfields

SAM PEARCE is convinced playing for Moneyfields in the Southern League next season is the perfect fit for him.

The experienced defender ended last campaign on loan at Farnborough after falling out of favour at Gosport Borough.

Having recently become a father, Pearce believes the move to Moneyfields can work for him and the club.

And he insists boss Dave Carter is assembling a strong squad at Dover Road for an assault on the Southern League.

Pearce said: ‘It got a little bit sour in the end at Gosport with everything that happened off the field.

‘I leapt at the chance to go to Farnborough and started to enjoy my football again.

‘Having new family commitments made travelling to Farnborough a couple of times a week difficult.

‘Moneyfields is local and far more convenient for me.

‘Dave Carter is ambitious to do well in the Southern League and wants to push for the play-offs.

‘With the squad he is putting together, I don’t think we will be too far away come the end of the season.

‘There are also a few familiar faces already playing for them which helps.

‘I already know a lot of players at Dover Road with the likes of Brett Poate and Dan Wooden already here.’

Pearce was a graduate of the original Hawks youth system.

He played in all three of the successful side’s seasons between 2002 and 2005.

After going on to play for Fleet Town, Bognor and Salisbury City he returned to the Hawks in 2009.

During this second tenure at Westleigh Park he made over 100 appearances.

He went on loan to Gosport Borough in 2012 and then made a permanent move to Privett Park in June 2013.

Pearce was a member of the Borough side that lost the FA Trophy final 4-0 to Cambridge United at Wembley in 2014.