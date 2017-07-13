Tough start for Moneys in Southern League bow

Dave Carter is relishing Moneyfields’ Southern League division one central bow at home to Kempston Rovers on Saturday, August 12 (3pm).

The Moneys won promotion from the Wessex League premier division last season – despite finishing second to Portland Town, after being hit with a three-point deduction for fielding an illegible player.

Carter’s outfit host Kempston Rovers in their maiden Southern League division one central bow fixture before travelling to Northwood.

Kempston are one of the favourites for promotion this season.

They finished sixth last term and missed out on a play-off spot by a single point.

Despite the tough start to the campaign, Carter is looking forward to the challenge.

And he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of back-to-back promotions.

‘I’m pleased our first game will be at home,’ said Carter.

‘It’s a tough start, but you want a home game if possible.

‘Every game in the league is going to be difficult as we’ve not been in it before.

‘It’s a new experience but it’s an exciting time for the club.

‘The first thing we are targeting is survival.

‘If you finish seventh this year, you can go up this season – and I’m quietly confident we can get ourselves up there.

‘There is plenty of momentum heading into the campaign.’

Carter has been working hard to ensure his side are well prepared for the challenges ahead.

He has shrewdly swooped for Ryan Pennery, who scored 48 goals in Baffins Milton Rovers’ Wessex League division one triumph last season.

Carter revealed the striker has been in top form during pre-season.

He added: ‘Ryan has scored seven from three games.

‘He knows where the goal is – if we get the ball into the box, he can finish them.

‘Ryan is standing out, although it is still early days. He’s got to step up two divisions, but he’s showing a lot of quality.’