Wooden: Moneyfields can continue their unbeaten streak

Dan Wooden insists Moneyfields can keep turning the screw at the top of Southern League east division.

The Dover Road outfit go into their game against Aylesbury tomorrow unbeaten.

They sit at the summit of the division ahead of Hartley Wintney on goal difference – although Dave Carter’s troops have played one game more.

Wooden’s role in his side’s successful promotion from Wessex League premier division to the higher level was instrumental.

And the forward sees no reason why the Moneys can’t keep up their good form against Aylesbury.

Wooden said: ‘We feel we can beat anyone at home where we have been impressive.

‘I don’t think teams like coming right into the heart of Portsmouth to play us.

‘We pose them a physical threat and we are prepared to fight to win our battles.

‘It has also helped that our strikers have started well and that we are scoring a lot of goals.

‘Our strike partnership of Ryan Pennery and Steve Hutchings is a little-and-large combination.

‘Hutch often does all the donkey work and Pennery takes the glory.

‘The youngster has the knack of being in the right place at the right time when the ball drops.’

The partnership is renewed this weekend with Hutchings due back from a one-game suspension.

Curtis Da Costa and Tyler Giddens are both unavailable.

Wooden was part of the Gosport Borough side that rose through the ranks to National League South.

One of their trademarks was their unique team spirit.

Wooden believes the dressing room atmosphere at Dover Road is similar to the successful period at Privett Park.

‘We have a real tight bunch at the club and a great spirit,’ he added.

‘At the start of the season, we were an unknown entity to the other clubs.

‘Now they are starting to sit up and take notice of us.

‘We were always confident that we would do well and now that we are up there, we want to make sure that is where we stay.

‘From the start we have always said the play-offs is the minimum we want to achieve.

‘For me, it is enjoyable playing my football at the club, which is only two minutes away from my house.

‘Towards the end at Gosport, there was too much going on off the pitch to enjoy it.’

MONEYFIELDS: Mowthorpe, Pearce, Bailey, Poate, Ford, Briggs, Martin, Austin, Spurway, Raine, Ridge, Wooden, Fennemore, Pennery, Hutchings, Paxton