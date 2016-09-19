AFC Portchester hold heads high after FA Cup exit

Graham Rix felt AFC Portchester had lots to be proud of despite their 2-0 FA Cup exit at the hands of Merthyr Town at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

The Wessex League premier division hosts pushed their Southern League premier division visitors all the way.

‘I thought we were great – both on and off the pitch,’ said boss Rix.

‘We went out there and competed well against a team playing two levels above us.

‘They only had two shots on target all afternoon.

‘After falling behind to a great strike early on I feared the worst but we dug in and created chances of our own.

‘Merthyr certainly knew they had been in a game.

‘The league contacted us afterwards and congratulated us on the way the club organised the whole day.’

The Welsh visitors led after 10 minutes but didn’t seal the win until the final 10 minutes.